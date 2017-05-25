24 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man to Face 30 Counts of Sodomy

Photo: Sila Kiplagat/The Nation
Thomas Gedemi in court on May 24, 2017 where he was charged with sodomy and child pornography.
By Joseph Openda And Marion Wambui

A 45-year-old suspected paedophile accused of sodomising 18 school boys in Nakuru will now face thirty counts of crimes relating to sexual offences after a court allowed amendments to the charge sheet.

Principal Magistrate Joe Omido on Wednesday granted the request by police to amend the charges facing Thomas Musabire Kidemi and sort them into three separate files before he is charged afresh in court.

The suspect who was arrested last week first appeared in court on Friday.

He was charged with 20 counts of crime including promotion of child pornography and child prostitution. The court heard that the counts had increased to 30 after more complainants emerged.

SEXUAL ACTS

Mr Kidemi denied having showed the school children pornographic films with an intention to sexually arouse them on unknown dates in March, in his house in Railways within Nakuru town.

He was further charged with forcing the children to engage in sexual acts with a mentally ill woman in the same period.

The father of five was arrested on May 17 by police officers who acted on a tip off from a concerned parent who raised alarm.

According to police files, the accused who is said to be a morgue attendant and also worked as a part time boda boda operator as well as a night guard, encouraged young children from two primary schools to engage in the sexual acts by showing them the films.

Mr Kidemi is alleged to have sodomised the school boys after allowing them to have sex with the mentally ill woman.

Angry parents had last week stormed the Central Police station in Nakuru town demanding to have the suspect released from the police cells for lynching.

LYNCH SUSPECT

Waving placards, the angry women held protests along the town streets as they headed to the police station and called for the immediate prosecution of the suspect.

They threatened to take the matter in their own hands.

The court heard that 18 boys had been taken to Nakuru Level Five Hospital for medical examination.

The court allowed the application by police seeking orders to take the suspect for an HIV test.

Mr Kidemi, however, failed to secure release on bond after the prosecution claimed that he would interfere with investigations and witnesses.

He is currently being held at Nakuru Central Police Station awaiting to be charged afresh on Thursday.

