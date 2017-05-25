Malawi: Wanderers to Introduce Players Monthly Awards

After successfully holding end of the year players awards for the first time last season through its supporters committee, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have revealed plans to introduce monthly players awards.

While confirming the development this week, Club General Secretary Mike Butao said this will be a motivation factor to the players that will assist the Nomads family achieve their dream of winning the league title this season after a decade.

Butao said the monthly votes will also be used in the selection of the best player of the season in all the departments and the one with more monthly accolades will be crowned the most outstanding player of the season.

"The player with most monthly votes will definitely be the player of the year at the end of the season annual awards ceremony" said Butao.

He said they intend to go digital in voting in order to give a chance and enable all their supporters accross the country to take part in the voting process.

Meanwhile, Wanderers players are yet to receive their K50,000 each which they were promised to receive at the end of last season as a token of appreciation from supporters for winning the Carlsberg Cup and Fisd Challenge Cup.

But Butao has promised that the players will be sorted out in due course.

"As a committee we cannot run away from responsibilities [since the end of 2016 season awards were handled by supporters committee] but we also had something for the boys so we have just combined the money we owe them and this will be sorted out together very soon" he said.

The Nomads are expected to face Moyale Barracks this coming Saturday in the Semi final of the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Cup at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.