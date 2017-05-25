Photo: Rachel Mabala/Daily Monitor

Rent. Tenants on Zai Plaza demonstrate recently over increased rent. The increase of property tax by KCCA will force landlords to hike rent charges for their structures.

Kampala — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) valuation court has promised to look into the pending complaints raised by city landlords over high Property Tax and forward recommendations to the technical wing for approval.

While addressing journalists at City Hall shortly after the first session of the hearing yesterday, the court's chairperson, Asuman Basalirwa wondered why majority of city landlords are protesting the tax levied on their buildings yet there is a court meant to dispense justice to them.

"As court, we shall discuss if the complaints made by the landlords merit a reduction in the property tax. Instead of making noise out there, let them come to us and seek justice because after hearing all these cases, we shall determine how much money should be added or reduced," Mr Basalirwa said.

He said KCCA hiked the Property Tax because the evaluation exercise was last done 11 years ago, adding that such places where the valued properties are located have since developed and hence an increment in the tax.

"Property valuation is administrative but our work is to give audience to the aggrieved landlords. However, if the decisions we make don't satisfy the complainants, they could appeal," he said.

Property Tax is the levy on any property that exists within the jurisdiction of the city. It is charged in fulfillment of the periodic statutory requirement of the Local Government (Rating) Act 2005. The money collected caters for infrastructural development.

Daily Monitor has since learnt that landlords will pay three times from the current fee for their properties. However, this has stirred criticism from the landlords, warning that this might compel them to charge high rental fees.

During yesterday's court hearing, landlords accused KCCA of carrying out valuation of properties based on the square metres that a building occupies.

They argued that by basing on the square metres, majority of landlords would be cheated because most of the space on their buildings isn't occupied.

"The new rates are not fair at all because there is no way you can valuate someone's building basing on the square metres. Majority of the buildings down town have business only on the ground, first and second floors but the rest are empty," said Richard Ogalo, a landlord.

He also noted that instead of valuating properties basing on how much each floor and shop makes, KCCA should stick to the legal method of valuing the property as whole.

But Mr Basalirwa said majority of landlords prefer concealing information about how much money is generated from a building and that as a result, KCCA valuation officers may have no option but to charge the amount according to their assessment.

According to the Act, every property owner is required to pay six per cent of the money they collect from the building after expenses on bills such as water, electricity, wages to cleaners and renovation, among others have been paid.

Mr Mansoor Matovu, one of the city landlords pleaded with court to reduce the tax charged on one of his buildings from Shs24m to at least Shs6.5m annually.