Uganda: ICC World Cricket League Div III Tit Bits

Uganda Cricket Association's decision to rebrand the Cranes was welcomed with positive reactions. However, the decision not to have "UGANDA" displayed on the front of the black, yellow and red jersey, has been widely scorned. All five visiting teams have the names of their countries well displayed on their jerseys will Cranes have "MEHT

A GROUP". On various social media forums, the Cricket Cranes have 'rightly' earned the moniker "Mehtanians".

Positive crowd

The atmosphere at Lugogo Oval was not entirely intimidating for the visitors but Cricket Cranes will have a few complaints. The sizeable crowd that kept growing throughout the day cheered every ball and run for the home team but also knew when to put pressure on the umpires and Canadians. Unfortunately, the effort counted for little as Uganda, chasing 235 runs in 42 overs lost by 66 runs.

Teasing weather

The skies opened up at about 8.33am as the teams warmed up in Lugogo but stopped momentarily to allow for the toss and anthems at 9.40am. For a while, it looked like it would rain for the whole day. The sun eventually beamed out of the dark clouds to allow the game start at midday but with the overs reduced from 50 to 42. The impact of the rain was felt at all grounds; in Entebbe, Oman beat USA by 4 wickets in a 45 overs game while Singapore beat Malaysia by 7 wickets in 45 overs in Kyambogo.

Cheema

Rizwan Cheema is one Canadian whose name or jersey number 99 we shall remember for sometime. Cheema, 6th in batting order, became the talk of the crowd as his 10 sixes and three fours ensured he scored 91 runs off 44 balls to set Canada on course for 234 runs. Elsewhere, a half ton for Singapore's Anish Edward Paraam and 55 runs for Oman's Aqib Ilyas should have lit up the crowd in Kyambogo and Entebbe respectively.