24 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 800,000 Tonnes of Cement Needed for Standard Gauge Railway Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
A worker arranges cement bags inside one of Hima Cement stores (file poto).
By Nelson Wesonga

Kampala — The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will need 800,000 tonnes of cement of all grades and 85,000 of reinforcement steel.

For now, though, these are indicative figures, according to the SGR project's coordinator, Mr Kasingye Kyamugabi.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos, 2014), Uganda manufactures 2.2 million tonnes of cement, annually.

The local market consumes 1.7 million tonnes of that annually.

Uganda exports the surplus (500,000 tonnes) to, among other countries, South Sudan.

However, even if it were not to export the 500,000 tonnes, they would be 300,000 tonnes short the 800,000 tonnes needed for the SGR project.

That means the local manufacturers who have positioned themselves to supply the project should by now have readied to operate at not less than 100 per cent of their installed production capacity.

Whatever the case, though, Uganda is likely to import cement to seal any gaps.

And that would not be the first time Uganda would be importing cement. Ubos' 2014 Statistical Abstract says in 2013, Uganda imported 322,000 tonnes of cement.

An SGR official said it is up to the cement manufacturers to decide on whom to supply.

He said now that they have shared the indicative quantities and quality need, the local manufacturers know what is needed.

In February, Daily Monitor reported that government was engaging Roofings Ltd, Madhvani, Steel & Tube and Steel Rolling Mills, the four major steel factories, to prepare them to supply the SGR project.

The government would go ahead and allocate them $7.2 million (Shs25.7 billion).

The money was to enable the factories put in place equipment to make the steel products.

Of the planned 1,724 kilometres of SGR, Uganda will start by constructing the 273km stretch from Malaba in eastern Uganda to Kampala in central Uganda.

The estimated cost for the entire 1,724km SGR network in Uganda is $12.8 billion.

Further, the feasibility estimates are refined during design/engineering - leading to engineer's estimates.

Uganda's steel factories 'manufacture' just upwards of 500, 000 tonnes of steel annually of which they export about a fifth.

Uganda

Where Independent Candidates Come From

One of the big stories of the forthcoming August Kenya elections is the number of candidates standing as independents… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.