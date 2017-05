A huge explosion said to be a car bomb was heard near a busy restaurant close to Mogadishu seaport on Wednesday afternoon.

A witness said a car packed with explosives was detonated at popular cafe frequented by port workers and security force members.

A plume of black smoke rose to the sky after the blast.

Details of the casualties is sketchy, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the car bombing in the capital.

More soon.