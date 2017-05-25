Kenya: 900 Hopefuls Line Up for Kenya's Pre-Trials Meet

More than 900 young athletes are expected to attend the two-day national World Under-18 Youth Championships pre-trials competition that begins Thursday at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

The youth, drawn from all over the country, will be competing for a slot for the trials proper to select Team Kenya for world championships that will be held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi in July.

According to David Letting, who is also the coach for track and field events, the interest had been overwhelming and the best team will be selected during the event.

"We are expecting a good representation from every region all over the country. The number will be big and I know we will be able to get a good team from the youths," said Letting.

Twelve selected AK regions will send 80 athletes to the pre-trials.

Jacob Kosgei, who has been running in 1,500m, is looking forward to making the Kenyan team for the championships.

He will be leading a host of young athletes who have the tough job of just making the team that will attend the national trials next month.

Other athletes who are expected to light up the pre-trials are event include Cleophas Kandie who will be racing in the Rift Valley's favourite race of 2,000m steeplechase together with Geoffrey Rono.

The two have been training together under Torongo Athletics camp during the holidays.

Athletics Kenya Youth Committee secretary Barnabas Kitilit said that the pre-trials will be used to select the best athletes in every event for the trails proper in Nairobi.

Kitilit said that rigorous vetting will be done to ensure that only athletes within the age limit for the championships will be allowed to compete.

"We will vet the athletes before they start the competition since we only need those who are 16 and 17 years. The final team will be selected on 13th and 14th of June 2017," Kitilit told Nation Sport.