Sudan: Bakri Gives Directive for Containing Watery Diarrhea in White Nile State

Khartoum, 24(SUNA)-The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has given directive for providing the all necessary means for containing the watery diarrhea cases in the White Nile State through urgent and effective interventions.

The First Vice-President got acquainted during his meeting in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, with Minister of State for Health, Dr Ferdos Abdul-Rahman with over health situations in the Country and in the White Nile in particular and efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health in this connection.

The Minister of State for Health affirmed in press statements decrease of the cases in many localities of the State due to efforts of Federal State Health Ministries and partners.

She appreciated support provided by the Governor of White Nile State to health teams working for combating the disease.