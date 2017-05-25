Sudan: Intl Cooperation Minister Leaves for Djibouti to Attend African-Pacific Seminar

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman arrived in Djibouti Wednesday leading Sudan delegation taking part in the Seminar of the African-Pacific Council of States, which will be held in the Djiboutian capital Thursday with the participation of member countries, representatives of the Secretariat and the African Union (AU).

The meeting will discuss several issues including the future of the Afro- Pacific partnership with the European Union after 2020.

On the sidelines of the meetings, the Minister of International Cooperation will meet with the Official of African countries' Affairs at the European Commission in Brussels to discuss means of cooperation between Sudan and the European Union.