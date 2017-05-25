24 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Affirms State Support to Plans of Arab Union for Tourism Information

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the state's keenness to support the plans and programs of the Arab Union for Tourism Information so as to play its role properly.

This came when he received Wednesday at the Republican Palace a delegation of the union, in presence of the Minister of Tourism, Mohamed Abu-Zaid Mustafa.

Hassabo has called for coordination with the Arab tourism institutions and concern with training.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Minister of Tourism said that the media has become a partner of the state and the private sector in the tourism process, attracting the investors and the promotion for Sudan's tourism potentialities.

He affirmed the keenness of his ministry to coordinate efforts with the regional tourism organizations.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Arab Union for Tourism Information, Mohamed Abdul-Gadir, has referred to the election of Sudan to be the headquarters of the union.

He underscored the importance of existence of a specialized cadre to promote for the tourism potentialities that are available in Sudan.

The Chairman of the Arab Center for Tourism Information, Dr. Sultan Khamis, said that the meeting has discussed the tourism information performance and its role in the coming stage.

He indicated that his center will focus in reflecting the tourism and historical capabilities in Sudan.

Sudan

Port Sudan Students Expelled, Suspended, Fined for Sit-in

On Tuesday the administration of the Red Sea University in Port Sudan issued decisions of final and temporary dismissal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.