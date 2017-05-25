24 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Livestock Minister Praises Veterinary Union's Role in Promoting Veterinary Professions in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources Bishara Jumaa Aru has praised the role of the Veterinary Union in the promotion and development of veterinary professions in Sudan.

The Minister said, during his meeting with the General Veterinarian Federation Wednesday at his office, that the role of veterinarian was important in achieving sustainable development through the exchange of ideas and experiences and development of relations with relevant bodies.

He stressed his ministry readiness to resolve all the veterinarian issues to overcome the obstacles through scientific steps as well as the implementation of veterinary legislation and laws in support of the role being played by the Veterinary Union in the production sites to upgrade the veterinarians to create a qualitative and quantitative leap to be positively reflected on the livestock exports.

The minister suggested formation of productive cooperative societies to be supported by the microfinance portfolio and the development fund as scientific experimental models to back the veterinarians and rehabilitate infrastructure projects to serve the sector and community.

