25 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Man Survives Buffalo Attack

By Leonard Ncube

A curio vendor in Victoria Falls cheated death after he was attacked by a wounded lone buffalo while relieving himself. Mr Khumbulani Moyo, who sells curios at Sinathankawu Market between the Central Business District and Victoria Falls Border Post, survived by lying flat on the ground, making it difficult for the buffalo to gore him.

The animal reportedly had a piece of wire around its hind leg, a sign that it had escaped from a snare possibly set by poachers. Mr Moyo had gone to relieve himself behind a shrub near the market on Tuesday afternoon when he almost met his death.

His colleagues rushed him to Victoria Falls District Hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

"I can confirm that a man was attacked by a buffalo and escaped with minor injuries," said police officer commanding Victoria Falls District Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona.

Zimparks acting spokesperson Mr Simukai Nyasha was yet to get a report on the incident by yesterday.

Mr Moyo said when the buffalo left, he immediately rose and jumped onto a nearby tree, but he had already been injured on the forehead, right side of cheek, mouth, eyes, shoulder and knee.

Last year, a man from Victoria Falls was rushed to hospital with intestines protruding after being attacked by a buffalo near the same area.

