Nigeria: Convention - APC Meets Osinbajo for New Date

The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has revealed that the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that did not hold is because of the leadership of the party could not meet President Muhammdu Buhari, who is the leader of the party, to come up with the date for the convention.

Lalong added that since there is an acting president, the process will be routed through him in arriving for new date for the convention.

He said this while briefing newsmen at the end of the monthly meeting between APC governors and the national working committee of the party at the APC national secretariat, yesterday.

Lalong said, "Well the issue of the national convention was raised and we had even taken a decision on it at the last meeting but unfortunately the President is not here as the leader of the party. What we agreed was since we have an acting president, the team which was supposed to meet with the President with suggested date, we now agreed that the same process should start again with the acting president.

"This is a convention in our thinking and we want to conduct a convention which is constitutional and the leader of the party must also be at the convention. So at the time we agreed to meet with Mr President on the issue, unfortunately the president had to travel out. Since the approach was first to the President, we all agreed to meet with the acting president to agree on a date for the convention."

Earlier, the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun attributed the downplayed achievement of the APC government across the states to the reportage in the social media, adding that he has been inundated with invitation to commission various projects across the state.

Oyegun said, "In fact, it is sad that we are full of issues at the central level which the social media has tended to concentrate on.

"That all the good works that our governors are doing tend to be downplayed. I thank you Zamfara. On Saturday, I am going to Kaduna State. I was to be in Kano State tomorrow (Thursday) but I can't, so, I am sending the deputy national chairman north to Kano.

"So, we are very glad at this development and very soon, the public will see that it isn't just the rate of Naira that is the issue but in fact, progress is being made in all our states, 24 of them, all over the country."