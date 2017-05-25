Nigeria: Anti-Graft War - I'll Never Give Up - Magu

Abuja — The acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu yesterday declared that there was no going back on the federal government's fight against corruption, saying that the commission under his watch was committed to ridding the nation of corruption.

The anti-graft agency czar was speaking at an anti-corruption walk yesterday in Abuja organised by the EFCC to sensitize the general public on the war against corruption.

The road walk which was attended by all the paramilitary agencies, the labour unions and the National Association of Nigerian students ( NANS ) took off from the headquarters of the EFCC through the Fountain , National Assembly and the Federal Secretariat.

Magu noted that the anti-corruption war in the country cannot be won by the anti-graft agency alone , adding that it required the cooperation of all Nigerians to succeed.