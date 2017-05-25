President Edgar Lungu has praised Zambia's Junior Chipolopolo for a spirited comeback that erased a 2-0 deficit to emerge 4-2 winnersover Iran.

Zambia beat the Iranians 4-2 in Group C at the on-going FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Fashion Sakala, Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka and Emmanuel Banda each score a goal that secured Beston Chambeshi's side victory and a place in the round of 16.

Zambia will top Group C after Costa Rica and Portugal settled for a draw.

"I am extremely delighted at the stunning team spirit and unity of purpose exhibited by the #Zambia Under-20 football team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in South Korea and particularly in today's [yesterday] game in which the Junior Chipolopolo beat the Iranian side 4-2," he said.

"The team's flawless progression now seems to be a remarkable fairytale. Our gallant boys again have shown us another great example that, when we are united and focused, we can always be a winning nation."

President Lungu says team spirit and singleness of purpose can surmount any challenges even a nation like Zambia would face.

"Join me in congratulating the team, the coaching Staff, FAZ President and the entire Football Administration," he said.

