Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Qatar On State Visit

Somali President HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar on a state visit on Wednesday afternoon.

President Farmajo accompanied by several high-ranking officials, including foreign, Security and planning ministers received a cordial welcome at Doha Airport from Qatar government.

According to sources, the President is expected to meet with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and will discuss on bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President's trip to Qatar which becomes 10th since taking office in February came after he received an official invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani last week.