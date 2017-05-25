Cameroon: E-Commerce - Ecom@africa Soon Operational

The regional electronic commerce hub in Cameroon will serve the central African sub-region.
In line with the Universal Postal Union (UPU)'s project dubbed 'Ecom@Africa' to assist postal organisations on the African continent to develop their e-commerce sectors, an electronic commerce hub will soon go operational in Cameroon, UPU Director General, Bishar Abdirahman Hussein has said. The Director General of the United Nations entity made the declaration in Yaounde, Tuesday May 23, 2017, during a public presentation ceremony of the project. According to Bishar, the hub of the project which seeks to assist small and medium sized enterprises, especially those having export potentials, to market their products at national, regional and global levels, will serve the central African sub-region. Bishar said Cameroon was chosen to host the central African hub because of its strategic location and its potential to have all the components necessary to setup the platform. Other hubs, we learned, will be in South Africa for southern Africa, Kenya for eastern Africa, Cote D'Ivoire for western Africa as well as Tunisia and Morocco for northern Africa. While presenting the Ecom@Africa project on Tuesday, the Deputy Director General of UPU, Pascal-Thiery Clivaz noted that the project aims at bringing together African governments around a common goal, following an inclusive strategy that helps small and medium seized enterprises, as well as citizens to gain access to online commerce based on the postal network. Pascal-Thiery said with confidence that UPU has the technical expertise to execute the project and will be helping the government of Cameroon in achieving its digital economy vision set up by President Paul Biya. He also announced that the UPU will set up three training centres across the continent: One in Tunisia, the other in Egypt and the third in Cameroon to serve Francophone Africa.