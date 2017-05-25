Malawi's celebrated Rap and Hip-Hop royalty, Captain Bae, popularly known as Phyzix in his music game is going to be a dad for the first time to a baby girl, with his award-winning singing sensation and TV personality wife, Ruth Kulaisi Chikoleka.

For the Noni noni hitmaker and Lilongwe born and raised rapper, songwriter, producer, and banking marketing entrepreneur, it's a double a classic 'Phyzix' moment; amidst a crazy celebration of his recent wave of success both musically and professionally.

Phyzix, real name Noel Chikoleka, who has been on the music ladder this year releasing bangers, one after another, told Nyasa Times that he is on cloud nine as he has also been promoted at his work, Opportunity Bank to the position of Acting Head of Marketing and Customer Experience.

"I am excited to be a father for the first time. I can't wait to meet my princess. I feel blessed and I give glory to God, the most merciful and most gracious for all his everlasting love and protection on me, I would like to thank my beautiful wife for everything, my family and the fans across the country and beyond the borders for the unflinching moral support," said the husky-voiced lyrist and rap mogul.

'Blessed'

The Mwachibwana rapper further said that his wife, Ruth Kulaisi-Chikoleka, who works for Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) is very happy and very excited about becoming a new mother dad and he is 100 percent sure that his wife will be an amazing mum.

"Everything is surreal. I am blessed beyond measure. I have a beautiful woman and an angel for a wife and I love her with all my soul. We are very close and I am sure we will be even much closer, with the baby's arrival, our bond will as stronger as an ox," said the self-styled Captain Bae.

The 'Gamba wa Suit' star revealed that he has accompanied his wife, Ruth who tied a knot last year to the clinic for all her ultrasounds so far and that he will be there when she gives birth in a couple of weeks.

When contacted Ruth, who won last year's K10 million Airtel Music Trace competition, said she is thrilled and keyed-up and that she can't wait to love and hold her baby.

She said: "I am overly excited about everything but at the same time nervous to welcoming our little angel. So far, it has been an incredible journey. I just can't keep calm."

"From winning the Airtel Music Trace contest to getting married to a wonderful great man and my best friend and in between pursuing my career as a TV presenter has been a blessed sojourn and I give thanks and praises to God," added Ruth.