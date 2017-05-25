Gambia: Farmers Call for Fertiliser As the Minister Tours the Country

Foroyaa went on tour to find out what the farmers needed and called on the government to address the problem of fertilizer and seeds.

We are not surprised as the Minister of Agriculture proceeds with his tour the farmers are making it abundantly clear that without seeds and fertiliser being provided the next farming season will be a failure.

The minister is promising that the government will respond positively to their request.

Now the ministry should bear in mind that June is the most crucial month in providing on time. Late delivery of fertilisers and seeds of standard quality will avail nothing to the farming community.

Hence if solidarity is to be given to the farmers on the Koriteh enabling them to get bumper harvest in the coming farming season, fertilizer and seeds of standard quality should be delivered to them on time.