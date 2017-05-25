Kenya: Jubilee Faces Uphill Struggle in Western Kenya

The Jubilee administration is banking on its efforts to revive stalled industries and tarmacking of key roads to win votes in the Western region.

However, the party is facing an uphill struggle because some of the projects have either stalled or are proceeding at a snail's pace.

Key among them are the Webuye-based Rai Paper mills, formerly known as Panpaper, the ailing Mumias Sugar factory and a number of roads.

And the ruling party is also having to deal with the issue of rising cost of living which has seen food prices skyrocket with a 2kg packet of maize flour, the staple food, selling for as high as Sh140 in the region.

A government attempt to reduce the price to Sh90 has not worked as the subsidised flour is not on the shelves of many retail outlets in the region.

Jubilee point men are harping on the government bailout of the cash strapped Mumias Sugar Company but the factory is not yet out of the woods. It is currently closed for three months for annual repairs, according to officials. However, before the closure, the firm had not paid its workers and there are fears about its future in the region despite promises by Jubilee that it will receive an additional Sh3 billion bailout.

KEY PLANK

Indeed, this pledge is a key plank in the Jubilee vote hunting strategy in the region.

The scheme appears calculated at scuttling the opposition coalition National Super Alliance's onslaught in the scramble for votes in western.

Road projects are another key weapon in the Jubilee arsenal but it is also giving Nasa ammunition to against its rival coalition. During his visit in December last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the planned tarmacking of the Lurambi-Nambacha-Musikoma road which links Kakamega and Bungoma counties and the Ebokolo-Shianda-Malaha road in Mumias East Constituency.

However, there is very little work being witnessed on the roads apart from clearing of bushes. Work on the other key road linking Kakamega to Webuye has stalled for more than two years.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has been spearheading Jubilee campaigns in the region and says he is sure all the projects would be completed as promised.

The commissioning of the Rai Paper mills by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto in December last year, kicked off a flurry of campaigns by Jubilee to gain a foothold in western.

Mr Lusaka maintains Jubilee had released billions of shillings to resuscitate stalled industries, which in the past served as the region's economic lifeline.

POLITICAL AGENDA

The revival of Rai Paper has become a key political agenda in the last four months. Jubilee party.

But the Nasa brigade led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula and his Kakamega counterpart Boni Khalwale, have dismissed the projects as a trap meant to entice voters to back President Kenyatta's re-election bid.

The Ford Kenya leaders have accused Jubilee of selling the publicly-owned Webuye factory to a private investor at a throw away price.

"All that Jubilee is trying to do is hoodwink communities in western that the government has put in money to revive the collapsed Pan Paper factory and locals will now get back their jobs," said Dr Khalwale.

He said there was very little activity involving production going on at the factory since it was re-opened by President Kenyatta four months ago.

Mr Lusaka, however, told the Opposition to stop misleading the public about ongoing efforts by the Jubilee to economically empower communities in western.

"The opposition is busy making noise about Rai Paper saying there is no smoke billowing at the factory to show that the mill is operational. What they do not understand is that new management has gone for new technology which is smokeless during the production process," said Mr Lusaka.

ONE WORKING

Nation investigations show that one production line is working at the factory. It produces paper used in making cartons and other packaging material. The line that produces newsprint and other high spec paper has not started production.

Mr Lusaka said plans are underway to commission the second production line a move that will create more jobs.

On Mumias, MP Benjamin Washiali, another Jubilee point man, announced a week ago that the sugar miller will receive an additional Sh3.14 billion bailout from the National Treasury to get back on track.

He said the management of the miller was negotiating with the National Treasury for the release of the money in three phases after the maintenance works are completed by end of July.

"The negotiations are in the final stages and the plan is to release the money in three phases in the ongoing efforts to turn around the fortunes of the miller," said Mr Washiali.

The lawmaker, who was accompanied by chairman of the Mumias Sugar Company board, Mr Kennedy Mulwa, asked the management to ensure accountability in the use of the money intended for revival of operations at the sugar factory. Mr Washiali said the miller should give priority to paying the outstanding Sh900 million owed to farmers for cane delivered.

SH3.1 BILLION

Mumias Sugar has in the last two years received a total of Sh3.1 billion from the National Treasury as part of efforts by the Government to revive its operations and steer it back to profitability.

A new turnaround by the management appears to have run into trouble due to a crippling cane shortage and aging equipment, leading to disruption of operations.

But in a carefully choreographed message to residents of Kakamega County, who depend on the factory for their livelihood, Mr Washiali said the government would ensure the miller returns to profitability.

He asked the management to review salaries of its workforce to cut down on the huge wage bill.

Mr Mulwa said no effort would be spared in turning around the fortunes of the miller, adding a new chief executive officer would be recruited to replace Mr Errol Johnston after the expiry of the latter's contract in July.

"Our plan it to recruit a CEO who will be able to win back the confidence of farmers and ensure we have adequate raw material in the catchment to sustain our operations," said Mr Mulwa.

He said the closure of the factory was meant to allow for urgent repairs and maintenance work and ensure there was adequate raw material available for crushing when the factory reopens.