25 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Hawkers Stone KAI Officer Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos — Tragedy struck, yesterday, at Iyana-Oworo axis of Lagos State, when traders lynched an officer of Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI.

Vanguard gathered that the officer, identified as Ayeni Moshood, was mobbed by the traders, when a KAI team arrested two hawkers few meters before the Ogudu Lay-By.

The two traders, 28-year-old Jeremiah Nnana, who hawks sausages in traffic, and 20-year-old Orichi Nwofokoh, who hawks phone accessories, were arrested for selling along the ever busy road.

A KAI official, Okarutu Eneji, who witnessed the tragedy, said after arresting both traders, who were put in their van, marked KRD 643 DS, the traders raised alarm to attract sympathisers.

Eneji said: "The two illegal highway hawkers started shouting and calling the attention of other hawkers around and in no time they gathered and started throwing stones at the van."

One of the stones, he said, hit the deceased's head. He became unconscious and fell off from the vehicle.

The other KAI officials rushed him to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre at Toll Gate end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, from where he was later transferred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Sources told Vanguard that Moshood was pronounced dead minutes later and his remains deposited at the LUTH mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the KAI Marshal General, Jimoh Amusat, condemned the act of violence unleashed on the officer, who was carrying out his lawful duties.

He vowed that the Brigade will not be deterred in combating the menace of illegal highway traders and hawkers within the metropolis.

Nigeria

Foreign Investment Inflow Declines 41% - Lowest in Ten Years

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on Wednesday said the total value of capital imported into Nigeria in the first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.