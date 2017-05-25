Zimbabwe: Mapeza to Unveil New-Look Squad

Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza is set to unveil a new-look senior side today with a host of changes to the squad that did duty at the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon in January. Zimbabwe will begin their quest for a place at the 2019 Nations Cup in Cameroon with a home qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium.

Mapeza will end weeks of speculation by naming his men tomorrow with the squad expected to go into camp on May 29.

With ZIFA having reportedly ordered the exclusion of midfielder Willard Katsande and the striking trio of Nyasha Mushekwi, Cuthbert Malajila and Mathew Rusike, Mapeza would have to find a new forward line which will, however, revolve around talisman Knowledge Musona.

A new centreback partnership is also set to be named after Czech-based Costa Nhamoinesu was ruled out by injury while there will be no place for out-of-sorts Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa.

With fitness concerns hovering around CAPS United skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi, it appears only SuperSport United left back Onismor Bhasera will be the survivor from the defence that featured in matches against Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

Efforts by the Warriors technical crew to also try and rope in the England-based pair of McCauley Bonne and Tendai Darikwa also hit a brick wall in almost similar circumstances to the challenges faced by former coach Callisto Pasuwa ahead of the Gabon Nations Cup.

The Warriors have also received good news amid indications that talented forward Khama Billiat, who picked an injury while turning out for Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match against Maritzburg United, will be available for selection and is set to be included in the side.

Speculation had been heightened by social media that Billiat could miss the encounter against Liberia after he posted images of a bandaged ankle and appearing to be walking with the aid of a clutch.

But Billiat is understood to have assured the national team technical department that the injury was not serious to threaten his participation in the Warriors opening nations Cup qualifier.

"It is a first degree injury and he was just using the clutch so that he would not aggravate it.

"He is expected to be okay by the time the team begin preparations for the match," a source close to the Warriors said.

Nhamoinesu might be sidelined by injury but he has backed his teammates to do well against Liberia.

The Sparta Prague defender yesterday posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account:

"Keep your heads up boys. We were all in the same bus, same dressing room. Life goes on. Once a warrior, always a warrior #onesport," read the message.

The impending changes to the squad could see the likes of Ajax Cape Town's Eric Chipeta and Black Rhinos defender Sydney Linyama getting call-ups to the Warriors.

Chipeta last played for the Warriors against Swaziland in Mbabane last year.

Tanzania-based midfielder Thabani Kamusoko, who is playing for Young Africans is also set to win a call.

Kamusoko who played for FC Platinum before going to Tanzania won the championship with Young Africans last weekend.

There should be places too for the likes of Kuda Mahachi, and Marvelous Nakamba but Swedish-based forward Tino Kadewere is ruled out by injury.