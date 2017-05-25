Kenya Simbas Eager to Unleash Acquired Springboks Magic

The results from what Kenya Simbas described as one of the best training programmes they went through in South Africa will be manifested in their inaugural Test match against Germany on Saturday at the RFUEA grounds.

Team manager Wangila Simiyu said that their 10-day camp in Cape Town where they held build up and training matches against Durbanville Rugby Club and Western Province will be key to the team's performance at the test match and other forthcoming fixtures.

Simbas jetted back Tuesday morning while their visitors Germany that comprises 30 players, arrived later in the afternoon ahead of their Tatu City Series 4pm clash that will be preceded by Enterprise Cup final between champion Kenya Commercial Bank and Kabras Sugar.

Head coach Jerome Paarwater got an opportunity to test his structures and technical capability as the team went through some of the best coaches in defence and attack in their training matches with Western Province.

"The camp was successful and a great learning experience for the team," said Wangila. "Apart from the technical aspect of the game, the players also had sessions with mental and psychology experts at Western Province."

Wangila said with Kenya Cup having just ended, the tour benefited most of the players, who went through some recovery sessions.

Wangila, who thanked Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Tatu City, SportPesa and Kenya Airways for facilitating the camp, said players, who didn't travel to Cape Town will still be considered when the team is named Thursday.

The players are the new Kenya Simbas skipper Wilson K'Opondo (Quins), United Kingdom-based forward Joshua Chisanga, Ronnie Mwenesi (Nondies), Oliver Mang'eni (KCB), who didn't travel. Chisanga, who plays for Newcastle Falcons in England, arrived in the country last week while the rest had personal commitments.

Homeboyz forward pair of Bramwel Mayaka and Philip Ikambili, who had sprained ankles, were racing against time to regain fitness ahead of the team naming.

Wangila said they were to assess these players ahead of the team's training yesterday evening before making a final decision.

Germany are ranked 24th in the World Rugby standings, just a place below Kenya Simbas. They held their first training session last evening at Impala Sports Club.

They are currently taking part in the Rugby Europe Championship where they have won two matches against Romania and Belgium, and lost three to Georgia, Spain and Russia.

Meanwhile, KCB, who are seeking their third consecutive Enterprise Cup, dispatched Homeboyz 11-9 at Ruaraka last Saturday to set up a final with Kabras Sugar, who beat Impala 16-15 in Kakamega. The two sides also clashed in the Kenya Cup final.

KCB reclaimed the league title after beating defending champions Kabras Sugar 36-8.

The bankers have reached the Enterprise Cup final in the last four editions losing to Nakuru in the 2014 final before winning back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.

The final will also be a repeat of last year's Enterprise Cup final where the bankers reigned supreme 24-12.