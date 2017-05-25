Malawi: NGO Empowering the Youth Through Waste Recycling

Blantyre — As one way of managing waste disposal in the country, Warm Heart Recycle Foundation (WHRF), a local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has joined hands with the First Lady in beautifying Malawi, recycling waste products into usable material.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, Director of WHRF Emmanuel Kwenyani said their organization collects waste paper and other waste materials in offices to recycle.

Kwenyani added that WHRF is an organization which is empowering the youth who have finished school and have nothing to do but have talents in art development.

"As part of displaying our products, we have an art gallery where we have employed young men who have different talents in making post cards, picture frames, diaries, wall hangings and drawings. This gallery is located in Chemusa along Zalewa Road in Blantyre," said Kwenyani.

According to Kwenyani, WHRF is also empowering women who are able to turn waste materials into usable products adding that some of the products are even exported outside Malawi.

"These women are learning a lot of things from the WHRF. Apart from making the products which can be exported, they also learn how to make briquettes from waste materials which they can use when cooking in their homes. We want to empower the women so that they are able to relay on themselves," said Kwenyani.

He urged Malawians to emulate what WHRF is doing saying not everyone in the country can secure formal employment hence the need to venture into personal skill development.