Kenya: Nasa Maintains Election Constituency Results Will Be Final

Nasa principals on Wednesday took their campaign to Isiolo, four days after President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the county, and hit out at Jubilee "for failure to develop northern Kenya".

The opposition leaders maintained that presidential election results announced at the constituency level would be final.

National Super Alliance presidential nominee Raila Odinga accused Jubilee of failing to initiate implementation of Vision 2030 projects, especially the Lamu, South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor and Isiolo Resort City.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok. Others were Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and ODM Isiolo governor aspirant Adan Kabelo and his Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) opponent Mohamed Gulleid.

The opposition alliance brigade tore into the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for appealing the case on announcement of presidential election results at constituencies.

Mr Odinga said the opposition was keen on removing Jubilee from power "because the administration is fuelling corruption, joblessness, insecurity and overseeing a food crisis".

He said Nasa would have a five-member committee at every polling station in the country to guard its votes and ensure there were no irregularities on election day.

"The committee will mobilise people to vote," said Mr Odinga. "We will have a register at polling centres to identify those who do not vote.

"They will be picked from home to cast their ballots for we are sure we have 10 million supporters.

"As they tally, we will be submitting the results concurrently. This will enable us verify what IEBC will be having in Nairobi."

The Orange Democratic Movement chief urged voters to verify their details with the IEBC.

Mr Musyoka said IEBC should accept the High Court ruling, adding that the opposition alliance would go ahead with plans to tally the presidential votes.

"The court decision in our favour was right," said Mr Musyoka. "IEBC should not be used to insist on reversing the verdict. Our agents will transmit results from constituencies to the national tallying centre as planned. We want to ensure the number of votes from across the country is known by 2am.

"If this happens, there will be no rigging."

The Wiper party leader added that IEBC must ensure justice is served during the election.

"This election will be a repeat of 2002 when the National Rainbow Coalition ousted Kanu by a huge margin," he said. "We will beat Jubilee, which is Kanu-reincarnate."

'HAS FAILED'

Mr Odinga said the Grand Coalition government initiated the Lapsset project, oil pipeline and Isiolo International Airport "but Jubilee has failed to take them forward".

"When we take over from Jubilee, we will improve education and make it free. We will eradicate hunger among pastoralists by setting up a modern meat processing plant in Isiolo. Herders are poor because of the Jubilee government failures," he added.

Mr Mudavadi said Nasa would establish a pastoralist livestock production and marketing Marshall Plan covering 29 counties to address marginalisation. He said the plan would end conflicts over water and pasture and "commercial rustling".

"The 29 are more than half the country's 47 counties. This is almost 75 per cent of the Kenyan land mass," said the ANC boss.

"Even without government support, the livestock economy contributes up to 10 per cent of Kenya's GDP."