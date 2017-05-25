Kenya: High Court Allows IEBC to Evaluate Ballot Paper Companies

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission got a reprieve on Thursday after the High Court allowed it to proceed with evaluation of companies seeking to supply ballot papers for this year's General Election.

The delay had threatened to cripple the commission's preparations for the elections.

Judge George Odunga suspended a recent verdict by the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board, which had nullified tendering.

The judge directed that, "the tribunal file be availed before this court on May 25, for hearing and further orders".

He said: "In the meantime, further proceedings with a view to implementing the review board's decision be and are hereby stayed".

The directions were made in an application filed by Mr Cecil James, a voter, who argues that the board's decision has put his constitutional right to make political choices by participating in the election in jeopardy.

The board nullified the tendering and directed the IEBC to prepare a fresh tender document. Mr James, however, argues that the board failed to appreciate that a separate High Court ruling in February had already resolved the controversy over the tendering.

The case will be heard today.