Tanzania: Dodoma Buzzing for Simba, Mbao Tie

Dodoma town is buzzing ahead of the highly awaited Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) final, pitting Mainland giants Simba and Mbao FC of Mwanza at the Jamhuri Stadium this Saturday.

Chairman of the Dodoma Regional Football Association (DRFA), Mlamu Ng'ambi said yesterday that all necessary preparations are almost complete for the region to host ASFC final for the first time.

"Pitch upgrading is going on well and we have arranged several viewing centres for fans, who will not be able to enter the venue to witness the match," he said, while also predicting a mammoth crowd at the venue.

"Already you can feel the atmosphere is changing in Dodoma with fans from different corners of the country coming ready for the match... we have made arrangements with local hotels to accommodate fans," he said.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Jordan Rugimbana also spoke enthusiastically of the region's readiness to host the historic final.

"I can assure those who are planning to come to Dodoma that we have plenty of hotels to accommodate them... security will also be beefed up to ensure that the match is held in a peaceful atmosphere," he said, while also warning fans to desist from any act of hooliganism.

Battle for a ticket to represent the country in the continental tournament is yet from over to Simba, as they have now turned their focus on ASFC final.

The Msimbazi Reds have vowed to pull all their resources and win big against Mwanza's Mbao.

Federation Cup title is the only hopes remaining for Simba of achieving their goal to carry the country's flag for next sea- son Confederation Cup.

Simba have stepped up preparations for the eagerly awaited final against Mbao.

S i m b a ' s Vice-President Godfrey Nyange alias ' K a b u r u ' said after winding up their Mainland League campaign, they have turned their concentration on federation Cup final.

He said the team has pitched camp in Morogoro region in readiness for the Saturday's finals in Dodoma.

Nyange said the Morogoro camp will be for few days before the team travel to Dodoma to finalise their preparations before taking on Mbao.

He said they are taking the game seriously because Mbao have proved to be a hard nut to crack for the top clubs in the just ended premier league.

Mbao are reported to have left the rock city for Dodoma in readiness for the Saturday encounter. Mbao are determined to stun Simba as they did against their rivals Yanga in the semifinal battle in which they won 1-0.

Mbao also spoilt Yanga's title celebration by inflicting them with a 1-0 defeat at the CCM- Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza last Saturday and es- caped relegation.

Speaking about the Saturday final, Mbao's Burundian player Yusuf Ndikumana predicted a tough encounter.

However, he said that their team is ready for the chal- lenge and the 90 minutes of the game will decide their fate.

Commenting on the finals, veteran coach Kennedy Mwaisabula also predicted a tough and mouthwatering clash.

Winner of the ASFC will book the ticket to represent the country in the next season's CAF Confederation Cup, while Yanga has already booked a place in the CAF Champions League.