24 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New Marine Institute Board Inaugurated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam Marine Institute (DMI) advisory board has been inaugurated with a call for the members to work with integrity and transparency to promote growth and development.

Speaking after inaugurating the new DMI advisory board in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Minister of Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, expressed optimism that the newly appointed board would assist in promoting the DMI's developments and vision.

He thanked the outgoing one for its contributions toward DMI growth and development. The new board is comprised of five members. "Although I'm the minister, I'm also speaking to you as a stakeholder of the Marine sector.

I worked in the sector for many years so I am conversant of what I am talking about it," he said. The new members are led by the Chairman, Captain Ernest Mihayo Bupamba, Dr Mwamini Tulli, Tumaini Silaa, Eng. Alfred Misana and Captain Andre Matillya.

Prof Mbarawa said apart from challenges that the institution faces including lack of learning infrastructures, the government would work closely with the new board to sort out the shortfalls.

He underscored the importance of the country's development adding that the institution should assist on preparing youth to hold the country's management. "Contrary to the current situation, I will be comfortable seeing youth holding various top positions on various managerial areas... because they have speed and energy of doing things," he noted.

Tanzania

Sportpesa Super Cup Is Born

Online betting firm SportPesa has splashed approximately Sh6 million for the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup tournament… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.