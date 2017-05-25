Tanzania: New Marine Institute Board Inaugurated

Dar es Salaam Marine Institute (DMI) advisory board has been inaugurated with a call for the members to work with integrity and transparency to promote growth and development.

Speaking after inaugurating the new DMI advisory board in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Minister of Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, expressed optimism that the newly appointed board would assist in promoting the DMI's developments and vision.

He thanked the outgoing one for its contributions toward DMI growth and development. The new board is comprised of five members. "Although I'm the minister, I'm also speaking to you as a stakeholder of the Marine sector.

I worked in the sector for many years so I am conversant of what I am talking about it," he said. The new members are led by the Chairman, Captain Ernest Mihayo Bupamba, Dr Mwamini Tulli, Tumaini Silaa, Eng. Alfred Misana and Captain Andre Matillya.

Prof Mbarawa said apart from challenges that the institution faces including lack of learning infrastructures, the government would work closely with the new board to sort out the shortfalls.

He underscored the importance of the country's development adding that the institution should assist on preparing youth to hold the country's management. "Contrary to the current situation, I will be comfortable seeing youth holding various top positions on various managerial areas... because they have speed and energy of doing things," he noted.