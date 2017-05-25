Kenya: Bishops Tell Nasa to Keep Politics Out of Maize Row

The Catholic Church on Wednesday broke its silence on the controversy surrounding importation of maize and asked the Opposition Nasa to stop politicising the issue.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, however, asked the Opposition to table its evidence on claims that the imports were done by cartels and corrupt people in government.

In a press statement read at Bishop Stam Pastoral Centre, Kakamega, the clerics, representing 26 Catholic dioceses of Kenya, also asked the government "to come clean" on the status of food security in the county.

"With the ongoing confusion on maize and other basic commodities, it is very sad that our leaders have made this situation a political campaign tool while Kenyans continue to suffer and die of hunger," said Archbishop Martin Kivuva, the conference vice-chairman.

Already, the national government has defended the decision to allow imports as part of its short-term strategy to reduce the escalating food prices.

FOOD SHORTAGE

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe on Tuesday said that while the shortages - predicted in early February - could have been averted, the delay in stocking up silos was to avoid a backlash from farmers.

This is even as Nasa leader Raila Odinga, who has accused the government of creating an artificial food shortage to allow the importation, said last Sunday that he would soon name the people behind the controversial imports.

Mr Odinga revisited an incident in the Grand Coalition Government when current Deputy President William Ruto was sacked as Agriculture minister, and said his intention is to fight corruption in government.

But, according to Archbishop Kivuva, the debate on maize importation was taking the space that should be used to address the skyrocketing food prices.

RISING DEATH

"People are hungry and they don't want to know how maize was imported; how it came into the country. The most important thing is that food should be made available to all," said the clerics.

They also criticised the rising cases of death in the country and asked the government to speed up investigations.

Flanked by Bishop Joseph Obanyi of Kakamega diocese and Rev Peter Gichure, theological adviser, the clerics termed as worrying and alarming the increasing cases of abductions and killing of innocent Kenyans, including children.

Referring to last week's murder of three children of a ward representative seat aspirant in Uasin Gishu, the leaders asked the government to prioritise the security of Kenyans and their property despite the ongoing political campaigns.

BARBARIC ACTS

"We strongly condemn these barbaric acts and ask the government to take immediate action against the perpetrators," he said.

"The church is also concerned about cases of rogue security agents and use of excessive force in the ongoing security operations in counties like Baringo and Laikipia."

"We call upon the relevant authorities, like the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, to expedite investigations into these allegations of human rights abuses by security agencies," he said.