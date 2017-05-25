Tanzania: Manji Spoils Yanga's Honeymoon

Photo: The Citizen

Quality Group Boss Yusuf Manji.

Young Africans have been locked by unexpected resignation of its chairman and financier Yusuf Manji, barely three days after sealing their 27th Mainland Premier League title.

Manji announced his decision to quit from the Jangwani Street-based club yesterday after eleven years in power, saying it was right to let other members take charge of the club.

The decision will come as a shock to most Yanga fans, players and officials, who are still in honeymoon celebrating winning the top flight league title.

In a statement released yesterday, dated May 22, Manji who faces drug abuse charges said time has come for him to let new blood reign after successfully restoring peace and unity at the club.

"As God showed by turning stone into bread, my support with his blessings made positive changes and the club is strong and self- regulating.

"But it has come, and I felt it is my time to let others take charge, so that people may not think I'm a leader who wanted a certain position or fame, but my passion to serve the club," Manji said.

"My time to announce that I'm quitting as Yanga chairman is now- already we have once again won the league, we have quality players and coaches, we're united as never before, we have won back our respect as strong contenders in African club competitions and we're financially well off with the SportPesa sponsorship deal.

Manji made similar decision in 2014 before changing his mind later on. He kept his position for year after the club's election was postponed.

He opted to go for re-election and successfully defend- ed his post during last year's elections. He cited the Yanga's involvement in continental club competi- tions for his u-turn.

"I realised that leaving a gap at the time wasn't right, so against my previous stance to quit, I contested for the chairmanship and won unopposed.

But if I'll continue what example I demonstrate before our children- who love Yanga because of us?" he queried, insisting that Yanga belongs to everyone.

Manji said he was honoured to lead the club for eleven years and was grateful to the club's members and supporters for their support throughout his time at the club.

According to the statement, vice-chairman, Clement Sanga will be the interim chairman until the club holds election to fill the void.

Manji expressed optimism that his successor will sustain the good work initiated by his regime and reflect his efforts and vision of propelling the club to next level.

When reached for comments yesterday, Yanga secretary gen- eral, Charles Boniface Mkwasa said he was unaware of his boss' resignation.

Manji joined Yanga in 2006 and rescued the club from a dire financial situation and internal wrangling that had derailed its per- formance domestically and internationally.