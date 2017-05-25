Blantyre — Lingadzi Police on Tuesday arrested Joseph Manguluti, who is famous for being a gospel musician, preacher as well as a master of ceremonies on allegations that he raped a 23 year old adopted daughter.

Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Constable Foster Benjamin confirmed the arrest saying Manguluti, popularly known as Bishop Joe Manguluti, allegedly raped the girl on May 15, 2017 in her bedroom at their Area 18 B residence.

The girl, who is a fourth year student at one of the colleges in Lilongwe City, was preparing to take a bath when she met her ordeal.

On the day when the rape took place, Manguluti's wife was away and this prompted him to take advantage of the situation and force himself on the girl.

The victim reported the incident to the police who issued her a referral letter to Kamuzu Central Hospital for examination where a medical report indicated that the victim had indeed been raped.

Police have since charged Bishop Manguluti with rape which is contrary to Section 132 of the Penal Code and he is expected to appear before court soon.

Manguluti hails from Kalimira Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Santhe in Kasungu District.