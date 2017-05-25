Nsanje — Nsanje District Hospital has been hit by acute shortage of theatre supplies, a situation which is putting patients' lives in danger, the Malawi News Agency (MANA) has learnt.

According to a letter dated May 22, 2017 from the hospital's Quality Improvement Support Team (QIST) addressed to the District Health Officer, there are a number of long outstanding supplies that the hospital urgently needs for its operations.

The letter which is signed by the District Heath Office Infection Prevention Coordinator Jackson Kausiwa and Quality Improvement Support Team Secretary Audney Chasama, says the acute shortage of theatre supplies poses a major challenge on the theatre's functionality.

"There is a major challenge on the theatre's functionality to meet the minimal required infection prevention standards in the limited resource settings. This is because the theatre is failing to maintain the very paramount and basic sterility and unable to provide the minimal barriers against possible cross-infections," reads the letter in part.

According to the authors of the letter, some of the supplies in the theatre are not worth using because they are all in tatters and officers in some emergency circumstances conduct procedures in a compromised infection prevention practice, for instance conducting caesarian sections (C/S) without putting on sterile gowns.

In an interview, the District Heath Office Infection Prevention Coordinator Jackson Kausiwa confirmed the contents of the letter saying he has been raising the long outstanding issues to management.

Commenting on the matter, Spokesperson for the District Health Office Felix Simbi acknowledged the problem but asked for more time to verify with relevant authorities before commenting.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe also denied commenting on the matter saying procurement of such supplies is done at district level.