Tanzania: Tractors Roll Out of Kibaha Assembling Plant

UP to 2,400 tractors assembled in Tanzania are expected in local market this year as an assembling plant run jointly by a Polish firm, Ursus S.

A and the National Development Corporation (NDC) begins operations in Kibaha, Coast Region.

The Head of the plant, Adam Mbura, said the first batch of the first phase has been done with assembling of 204 semi knocked down tractors and it is expected 2,400 units will be assembled by the end of the year.

The plant is expected to assemble completely-knocked down tractors after completion of construction of a conveyer belt plant.

"From there then we will decide on the next step, and with the assembly plant conveyer belt to be done by then, we expect to assemble more, a number of tractors, even motor vehicles, let us finish with this before moving to the next stage," he told reporters who toured the plant.

He said the project is meant to address the needs of agricultural inputs as the country is geared to improve agriculture so as to boost industrialization.

Eng Mbura said the assembly started in April this year and he could not tell the price as they are still discussing the issue taking into consideration a number of items including operations cost but he was optimistic that the prices will be fair to the farmers.

"As we intend to increase agriculture production in the country, the prices will be fair and competitive as it will take into consideration a number of factors and the market as well," he said.

To make them readily available, eight centres will be established countrywide in the regions of Morogoro, Dodoma, Njombe, Lindi, Katavi, Manyara, Simiyu and Geita which will also double as service centres as well in case of breakdown.

NDC Public Affairs Manager, Mr Abel Ngapemba said the project is funded by a soft loan of 55 US million dollars from Poland after signing the contract with Poland Ursus in 2015.