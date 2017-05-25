Tanzania: Mnh Diagnose 'Kisonga' As Sickle Cell Patient

A sixteen-year old boy, Shukuru Kisonga, who has been surviving on 2 litres of milk, ¾ kilogrammes of sugar and a litre of cooking oil every day as his routine meals, has been finally diagnosed to be suffering from severe sickle cell.

The revelation was made by a team of doctors at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam yesterday, saying the disease has no connection with the kinds of 'food' he has been surviving on.

Kisonga was taken to the hospital last week, after the institution's management volunteered to take care of his treatment following reports in some media houses that the boy was suffering from a mysterious disease.

MNH Head of Clinical Haematology Dr Stella Rwezaura told journalists yesterday that after being diagnosed, the boy was discovered to have been suffering from severe sickle cell and iron deficiency.

"This disease has no connection with the kinds of food he has been eating, despite being an inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells," she pointed out. She, however, noted that since Kisonga has been experiencing the iron deficiency, his situation may have forced him to eat such 'strange foods,' adding: "This situation is common to any person with such lack of iron."

Dr Rwezaura further explained that sickle cell gene causes the body to secrete abnormal haemoglobin which clump together and force red blood cells to develop to a crescent form.

"When these red blood cells are in crescent form, the body tends to destroy them so that it can produce new ones and the situation eventually makes a patient to look more pale due to frequent blood shortage," she added.

Dr Rwezaura said massive destruction of the red blood cells, which are in the crescent form secretes bile in the body forcing the patient's skin to become yellowish.

She said the entire situation described by Kisonga 's mother, Mwanabibi Mtenje, that her son was experiencing severe pain, body swell, and changes on his skin colour was due to the mechanism that the disease developed.

On her part, Ms Mtenje thanked MNH for providing treatment to her son, saying he had suffered for a long time without seeing a recovery period in future for his ailment. "I didn't expect if my son could be alive until today and eat normal foods that he is now capable of eating just like any ordinary person.

The day when the doctors gave him ordinary food, I thought that he was going to die because he had never eaten such kinds of food," she said. She said her child was born normal until April 10, 2001, when he became sick with the ailment they could not identify.

According to MNH Spokesperson, Mr Aminiel Shukuru, the boy and his mother arrived at the institution last week on Tuesday from Tunduru District in Ruvuma Region and he was immediately admitted.