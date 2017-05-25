Nigeria: Buhari's Health Has Improved Significantly - Embassy Source

President Muhammadu Buhari's health has improved significantly, although only his physicians can determine when he will return to Nigeria and to work, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

"Oh yes; we thank God," a source in the Nigeria High Commission in London, United Kingdom, told this newspaper when asked if the president's health had improved substantially.

"He is doing very good; he is ok but his doctors will determine (when he will return)."

The official, who sees Mr. Buhari regularly, asked not to be named because he had no permission to discuss the president's condition with journalists.

Mr. Buhari left the country for London on May 7 to continue with his medical treatment.

He had returned to Nigeria on March 10 after spending 51 days in the British capital during attending to his health.

Upon his return, the president said he "couldn't recall being so sick since he was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs."

He also said he could not recall ever having blood transfusion before.

The president also hinted that he would return to the UK for further treatment.

"I'm feeling much better now. There may, however, be need for further follow up within some weeks," Mr. Buhari had said while addressing the country.

However, as soon as he returned to the UK about two weeks ago, there were rumours that he had passed on.

An SMS announcing his death soon went viral. The text read, "Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been confirmed dead in London where he was receiving medical attention... . The Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom told reporters plans are underway to transport the body of the late President to Abuja where final burial funeral rites will be held... Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to be sworn in office as the substantive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Government is yet to issue an official statement on the President's demise. He was 74 years old."

Our source expressed sadness that some Nigerians could wish the president dead, saying "(it is) sad that any human being will wish another dead."

He continued, "It's sad but God is all seeing and will always suffice and to Him we submit all our affairs. They have failed and will continue to fail."

On the calls for Mr. Buhari's resignation on the ground of poor health , the source said, "Well that's their problem because it is God that gives power and takes it when He so wishes and not anybody else."

When asked if the president's health was now better than he left home, our source who sees Mr. Buhari regularly retorted, "Of course, yes."

He said the president is largely stable and is able to regularly and promptly observe his five-time daily prayers.

When told that those calling for Mr. Buhari's resignation believed he was too sick to ever govern again, the source said, "That's the view of those arrogating God's power to themselves and would surely regret it, Insha Allah."