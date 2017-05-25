25 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nigerian Arrested Over Rape At Varsity Hostel

By Fred Mukinda

A Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly raping a student at a university hostel in Nairobi.

Police arrested the 19-year-old suspect, who had gone into hiding after the incident.

He is being interrogated over the rape of the 18-year-old woman, who is a student at the United States International University.

The incident allegedly occurred on May 19, at the students' hostel in Kasarani, Nairobi.

He was arrested at 7pm on Wednesday, a week after the incident was reported to officers at Kasarani Police Station.

"The student was raped in the hostels and the suspect had gone into hiding," police said.

