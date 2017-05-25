Uganda: Manufacturers Cry Foul As Tobacco Law Comes Into Full Force

Kampala — Although the Tobacco Control Act, 2015 which among others criminalises smoking of cigarettes in public places came into force in May 2015, it provides a grace period of one year from the time of commencement before the manufacturers and traders can comply.

As such, the environment police has on several occasions raided and confiscated Shisha pots and smoking pipes from different bars but not the traders who display and promote tobacco products.

However, following the expiration of the grace period given to manufacturers, retailers, processors, importers and exporters on May 18, the latter shall have to start complying with the law as stipulated under the transition section 47 of the Act.

Among the provisions which have come into force include; comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

Section 2(b-c) of the Act provides that "A person shall not initiate tobacco advertising, promotion or sponsorship including cross-border tobacco advertising, promotion or sponsorship of produce, publish or make accessible any material for tobacco advertising, promotion or sponsorship.

The full enforcement of the law comes days after the constitutional court in Kampala kicked out a plea by British American Tobacco (BAT)-Uganda, the world's most international tobacco processing group, seeking a temporary injunction on the implementation of tobacco control activities, pending disposal of the main petition.

BAT had earlier filed a petition against the Government of Uganda challenging the constitutionality of the Tobacco Control Act 2015

In its latest statement, BAT has continued to decry the law as tough on grounds that some provisions are 'unconstitutional'.

Some of the key contested provisions include; the ban on the sale of tobacco products within 50 metres of public places, introduction of 65 per cent pictorial health warnings on product packaging, prohibition of electronic nicotine delivery systems, a ban on flavoured tobacco products and restrictions on employment.

"Although the Act comes into force today, critical aspects for its implementation such as the Tobacco Control Committee which is the regulator and the subsidiary regulations are not yet in place," the statement reads in part.

Additionally, the statement accuses further that there are also practical implementation challenges, citing that "There is no clarity under the Act on where smoking can be done or where tobacco products can be sold which is compounded by the country's unique physical planning realities."

However, the largest tobacco processors promised to adhere to the law as they continue to engage the relevant government agencies on the implementation of the Act and subsidiary regulations, with a view to addressing their concerns and those of other affected stakeholders in the sector.

Meanwhile civil society activists against tobacco smoking and Ministry of health have celebrated the coming into full force of the Act describing it as a step in the right direction in the fight against the adverse effects of tobacco smoking including cancer related diseases.

Dr Sheila Ndyanabangi, the principal medical officer in the Ministry of Health, warned those players in the industry who will not comply with the regulations of the law that government will not hesitate to sue them.

"If they refuse to prosecute them, we shall take them to court," Dr Ndyanabangi warned, adding that "They claim top emit Shs60b to taxes but government uses Shs18b to treat tobacco related diseases."

Moses Talibita, a legal officer at Uganda National Health Consumers' Organisation (UNHCO) said "We are stepping up efforts of sensitizing the public and other stakeholders on the dangers of tobacco as well as help smokers to quit."

Punishment

Where a corporate person contravenes the law, the Act under section 17(5) provides that court shall impose a fine of not less than one thousand currency points(Shs20m); order for the surrender of any proceeds of sale of the product to government; or suspend the trading license of that person for a period of not less than six months.

Utility

The law

The law directs persons responsible for public place to put up notices prohibiting smoking as prescribed by regulations and any person found in breach is liable to a fine not exceeding 12 currency points or imprisonment for six months or both.

Adverse effect. The notices must be written in a language that is understandable and widely recognised such as English, Kiswahili and any other local language as prescribed by regulations. Anyone found in is liable to fine not exceeding 12 currency points or imprisonment for six months or both.

Aim of the law. The Tobacco Control Act, 2015, which was passed on July 28 last year and assented to by the President on September 19 2015, seeks to control the sale, distribution, consumption and marketing of tobacco products.