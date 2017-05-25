Liberia: Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Arrives Friday

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will arrive in the country tomorrow for a two-day state visit, a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

While in Liberia, President Akufo-Addo will hold discussions with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf with the aim to cement the already cordial bilateral relations subsisting between Liberia and Ghana, according to the release.

Following the tête-a-tête with President Sirleaf, the two Presidents will engage in a working lunch with other government officials from both sides primarily to discuss issues concerning the Liberia-Ghana Joint Commission.

The Joint Commission focuses on key bilateral agreements reached between the two countries with the aim to strengthen technical and bilateral cooperation.

President Akufo-Addo will also have the opportunity later in the afternoon to visit a few sites around Monrovia before attending a state dinner.

In keeping with the itinerary, President Akufa-Addo will on Saturday hold a series of meetings including one with the African diplomatic corps, and the Ghanaian community before departing the country later in the evening.

The Ghanaian President will be accompanied to Liberia by his Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and other officials.

Liberia's former Ambassador to Ghana, Kodlo Asimeng Wadee, is expected to form part of the advance team to Monrovia.

The visit is part of President Akufo-Addo's sub-regional tour since his inauguration as the fifth President of Ghana's fourth Republic (since 1993).

It also comes ahead of the upcoming 51ist Ordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government in Robertsfield, Lower Margibi County on June 4, at which time Mr. Addo is expected to be in attendance for the first time since his inauguration.