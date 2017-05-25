Uganda: UWA Starts Translocation of Kobs to Kidepo

Nwoya — Uganda Wildlife Authority [UWA] has started translocation of more than 100 kobs from Murchison Falls National Park in Nwoya district to Kidepo Valley National Park in Karamoja region, north east of Uganda.

UWA Public Relations officer, Mr Jossy Muhangi, said the translocation exercise begun over the weekend and is expected to last about two weeks.

Mr Muhangi said at-least 25 kobs captured over the weekend have so far been trans-located to Kidepo Valley National Park in the first batch of the exercise.

Kidepo Valley National Park covers about 1,442 square kilometers. "The translocation exercise is to increase on the home range of the kobs in Kidepo and control population of the animals in Murchison falls.

We plan to capture between 100 and 200 kobs," Mr Muhangi said.

He said there are less than 20 kobs in Kidepo valley national park adding that the translocation exercise will also help diversify wildlife species and boost tourism in the park.

Mr Muhangi said male and female kobs of mating age are being translocated to increase breeding rate in Kidepo valley national park.

"There are few kobs in Kidepo yet there are lions and other cats that feed on them. Although there are other wild animals in the park such as water bucks and buffalos among others, it's hard for the big data to catch them frequently," Mr Muhangi said.