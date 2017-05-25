Photo: The Citizen

Fired Energy and Minerals Minister, Prof Sospeter Muhongo.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli's decision to sack Minister for Energy and Minerals Professor Sospeter Muhongo has sent social media abuzz.

Politicians, regardless of political affiliations, used social media platforms to express their opinions over the President's decision.

Most of those, who commented, commended the President for his decision to form a team to probe the amount of gold and copper concentrate in mineral sand and for taking actions against those implicated in the report.

Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and the Elderly, Dr Hamis Kigwangala, expressed his disappointments over the failure by local experts to prevent the country from losing money through exportation of mineral sands.

Dr Kigwangala posted, "it is hard to believe that our experts weren't aware that we're being robbed?"

Nzega Urban Member of Parliament Mr Hussein Bashe shared the same sentiments. Mr Bashe said the President's decision should be honored.

The opposition Chief Whip and Singida East Member of Parliament, Mr Tundu Lissu, commended the committee for the job well done.