Photo: The Citizen

Fired Energy and Minerals Minister, Prof Sospeter Muhongo.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has revoked the appointment of the Energy and Minerals Minister, Prof Sospeter Muhongo effective from May 24, this year.

The two paragraph statement released by Chief Secretary John Kijazi indicates that Prof Muhongo's position will be filled later.

Receiving a report from a team he formed to probe the amount of gold and copper concentrate in mineral sands, President Magufuli advised Prof Muhongo to quit after he was implicated in the report.

"The minister is my friend but I want him to reconsider his position... I am advising him to step down," said President Magufuli.

The president also dissolved the Tanzania Mineral Audit Agency (TMAA) Board of Directors. He also suspended the TMAA Chief Executive Officer.

The president also revealed that he had sacked Energy and Minerals Permanent Secretary Prof Justin Ntalikwa after he lied to the Parliament over the amount of gold and copper concentrate in the mineral sand.