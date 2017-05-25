24 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: The Rise and Fall of Prof Muhongo

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Fired Energy and Minerals Minister, Prof Sospeter Muhongo.

President Magufuli delivered an emotional speech today, as he received the mineral sand saga report that was delivered by the chairman of the probing committee, Prof Abdulkarim Mruma. The report indicates that there is loss being made from the mineral sands being exported.

Concerning the Minister for Energy and Minerals Prof Sospeter Muhongo, the President said, "I love Prof Muhongo. He is my friend. But he will have to step down because of this." This is not the first time that the minister has had to step down.

Prof Muhongo was among three MPs that president of the fourth phase government, Jakaya Kikwete, appointed in May 2012. Others were Ms Janet Mbene and Mr James Mbatia.

He was thereafter appointed as Minister for Energy and Minerals. However, Prof Muhongo resigned on January 24, 2015 after being implicated in the Tegeta Escrow scandal.' A year after President Magufuli came into power, he reinstated Prof Muhongo.

Two years after Prof Muhongo resigned over Escrow, he now might have to resign over another scandal yet again.

A year after President Magufuli came into power, he reinstated Prof Muhongo. Two years after Prof Muhongo resigned over Escrow, he now might have to resign over another scandal yet again.

More on This

Social Media Set Abuzz By Magufuli's Decision to Sack Prof Muhongo

President John Magufuli's decision to sack Minister for Energy and Minerals Professor Sospeter Muhongo has sent social… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.