Tanzania: The Rise and Fall of Prof Muhongo

Fired Energy and Minerals Minister, Prof Sospeter Muhongo.

President Magufuli delivered an emotional speech today, as he received the mineral sand saga report that was delivered by the chairman of the probing committee, Prof Abdulkarim Mruma. The report indicates that there is loss being made from the mineral sands being exported.

Concerning the Minister for Energy and Minerals Prof Sospeter Muhongo, the President said, "I love Prof Muhongo. He is my friend. But he will have to step down because of this." This is not the first time that the minister has had to step down.

Prof Muhongo was among three MPs that president of the fourth phase government, Jakaya Kikwete, appointed in May 2012. Others were Ms Janet Mbene and Mr James Mbatia.

He was thereafter appointed as Minister for Energy and Minerals. However, Prof Muhongo resigned on January 24, 2015 after being implicated in the Tegeta Escrow scandal.' A year after President Magufuli came into power, he reinstated Prof Muhongo.

Two years after Prof Muhongo resigned over Escrow, he now might have to resign over another scandal yet again.

