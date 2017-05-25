Tanzania: Why Rufiji Residents Are Reluctant to Cooperate Over Murders

Ikwiriri — The police may be undermining their own success in the hunt for the mysterious gunmen in the south of the coast region who have executed 32 people, among them 11 police officers, it has emerged.

Investigations by The Citizen following the chilling murders of mostly local village leaders in Mukuranga, Kibiti, Kilwa and Rufiji districts paint a picture of a scared people who have retreated to their own shells in shock of the nightmare they have been subjected to in the operation to flush out the assailants.

Many of the residents interviewed are accusing the police of brutality, excessive use of force and harassment of innocent people as they hunt down individuals believed to be responsible for the killings that have shocked the nation and left many unanswered questions over the real motive of their perpetrators.

With more murders occurring even amidst the police crackdown, authorities appear to be struggling for answers and have resorted to what human rights bodies are warning is a blanket condemnation and torture of the people to extract confessions which they hope may get them to the bottom of the matter.

But The Citizen has established that the approach by the police was eliciting the opposite result, with residents now resorting to a somewhat a collective and silent resolve not to cooperate with the law enforcers.

The Minister for Home Affairs Mwigulu Nchemba is on record lamenting that residents of the affected areas were not cooperative enough to reveal the suspects and said the act was unpatriotic. He beseeched members of the public to volunteer information on the identity of the killers and those who gave them refuge. Police have also announced a prize of Sh5 million each for 12 people they said were the masterminds of the cold blooded killings.

Some 32 people have so far been killed since the murders started to draw national attention in January 2015.

Interviews with local residents in course of our investigations reveal that the people were scarred by the police aggression and restrictions placed on their movement beyond 6pm for months now. Combined with wanton arrests and near-fatal beatings of innocent civilians, the people are bitter the hunt for the killers was being taken by the police as an excuse for injustices meted on them, including trumped charges.

This state of affairs means the people view the police as "enemies" while the police interpret the silence and lack of cooperation as a sign of collusion with the wanted assailants. It is uncertain therefore how things will pan out in the coming days even as the operation zone becomes near inhabitable.

Tales of police brutality are abound in the area, with ready admission that the approach by authorities could be the reason why they were not receiving the expected support.

"The truth is that people in our areas are not ready to cooperate with the police. They have hurt so many families here so much so that people now view them as enemies," says Mussa Mpingi, 58, whose son died a few days after being arrested by the police.

Mpingi says his son's death is a vivid example of how the police operation has led to untold injustices. He says it was now difficult to convince him that the police were there in good faith.

Another resident told The Citizen he had seen in action the words of the police chiefs when announcing the commencement of the operation. "The police came here only with one intent- to put us under bondage and condemn whole communities," he said while asking not to be named for fear of his own safety.

The interviewee was referring to the stern warning by the Commissioner of Police in charge of operations Mr Nsato Marijani shortly after the shooting to death of the 8 police officers. Addressing reporters then, Mr Nsato declared: "This is an unacceptable. I have lost over 10 police officers and believe they are enough. From now henceforth the police are going into a special operation. We will not joke nor forgive but carry out that which the police have to do."

He went on: "We will hunt for them wherever they are... we will deal with them fully and spare no one. The public should forgive us on this and support us because due to this you will see the true face of the police."

According to Mr Mpingi, his son, Sultani, was arrested four days after the launch of the operation. He was picked on April 18 while washing clothes at his home. He was found dead a week later. Mpingi says the police were responsible for the death of his son.

"It was on April 18... only four days after eight police officers were shot dead when the police came here and started arresting people. They were firing tear gas canisters and beat everyone they could reach. Sultani was arrested and beaten severely without being informed why. They took him to their temporary camp at Bungu Village," he recalled.

Mr Mpingi said the police rebuffed all his attempts to bail out his son. "We used to take food to him every day... the first day he couldn't come out because he was in severe pain. He said the police claimed that they discovered on his son's phone a message allegedly reading: "Get ready, the police car is coming."

He said after failing to see their child for five days, they were told to inquire about his whereabouts at Tazara police station in Dar es Salaam. "Upon arriving they told me he was not there but advised me to continue with the search at other police stations. Inspector (name withheld) told me to go to Muhimbili National Hospital or Mwananyamala referral hospitals too.

"I went to Mwananyamala hospital but he wasn't there, then I went to Muhimbili where I found him already dead. I had to pay Sh200,000 to be allowed to take the body for funeral at Mbande."

Mr Mpingi says as of now he was afraid of returning to Rufiji for fear of his own life.

Complaints about police brutality were also echoed by a nurse at Jaribu Mpakani dispensary Ms Tumu Ugama.

Ms Ugama says she was severely beaten by the police until she broke her left hand. She was caught in the mix of things as the baton wielding officers quelled demonstrations on April 18.

"I was at home at home when I heard noises of crowds gathering on the main road. Suddenly, unaware of really what was happening, I saw people running from the road toward our houses.

"Soon the police arrived and entered my house asking for the "trouble makers." Finding none of them, they left. Suddenly, another group of policemen arrived and ordered us out of the house.

"Outside, they started beating us with sticks and asked us why we took part in the demonstration. I told them I didn't participate as I am a civil servant. I also explained why I was indoors that day and offered to show my staff ID but all this fell on deaf ears."

"They descended on us with more beating while demanding to know where my husband was. I told them he had left for Dar es Salaam that morning. As they continued inquiring, a piece of a worn-out iron sheet fell from the roof and alarmed the cops who claimed I was hiding my husband there. They broke the front door and forced their way inside.

"We were thoroughly flogged and my whole body swell. Inside, they found no one hiding and one of them saw my uniform and ID. He told his colleagues to stop beating me but one of them finished off with a club that left me with a broken arm," said the nurse showing of the POP plaster.

Coast Region Police Commander Onesmo Lyanga has categorically refused to discuss anything about the ongoing police operation in the areas. An official at the department of health in Kibiti District Frank Omollo confirmed he admitted Ms Ugama with a broken hand.

Women food vendors at Kibiti town have accused the police of harassment and disrupting their businesses.

"They ambush us and pour down the cooked meals. Some eat the chicken and meat they find before chasing us away. There was a guy who used to prepare chips, they slapped him and took his money," explains Rehema Shabani, who plies her trade at Kibiti bus stand.

"Life is becoming so difficult. It is better we stop doing business than letting the police pour down our food or eat it for free," she complained.

Umwe Ward Executive Officer Adam Mkumbaamani hints why the search for the culprits will remain the most challenging task for the police.

"Although the police say they have the names of the culprits, they have failed to arrest them because they are not receiving cooperation from wananchi. You can see the operation is delayed because the people are not ready to cooperate with the police. Many fear arrest. We have conducted awareness campaigns but the situation is worsening," says Mr Mkumbaamani who has been in hiding for months now for fear of assassination by the unknown people.

Another resident of Ikwiriri town who asked not to be named say local residents now fear the police more than the killers. "Before these killings started, you could go to a police station without fear but today you will be stopped and asked so many questions and at the end of the day find yourself remanded," he says.

Supporting the killers?

A religious leader in Kibiti District who also asked not to be named over security fears, says apart from refusing to cooperate with security organs, some families may be hiding or aiding the killers as they may be identifying with the warped motive behind the killings.

"We know there are people rejoicing on these events for reason they know better... we hear they have something to do with religion and others say they are political," he says.

A resident of Kibiti who asked for anonymity say there is a reason why some residents are less concerned with the killings targeting local government leaders. "People cannot cooperate. These people (local government leaders) are oppressing people so much," he says.

Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchema had said in April when bidding farewell to eight cops killed in Rufiji that the delightment by some residents on the killings explained they know the culprits.

LHRC warn of excessive force

The legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) on Monday issued a statement on the ongoing killings in the Coast Region and other parts of the country and warned against excessive use of force on civilians.

"We urge the government send investigators to trace and identify the culprits and avoid doing things in haste and oppress civilians as if they are the ones executing the killings," read the statement.

No turning back

However, criticism against excessive use of force and targeting of innocent civilians in the Coast operation hasn't worked as the government insist that the residents will continue be subjected to trouble unless they cooperate in naming the killers.

On Sunday Mr Nchemba visited Bungu village in Rufiji District and made the government position clear: "It is not possible that the killers come from Kigoma or Kagera regions to kill CCM leaders. Now, if you are sheltering the killers name them otherwise you will be in trouble," warned the minister.