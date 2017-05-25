Liberia: 2 Wounded Peacekeepers Arrive Home From Bamako

Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai says the situation with the wounded soldiers was pathetic

Two of the three Liberian soldiers recently wounded in a rocket attack in Timbuktu, Mali arrived home yesterday aboard Air Cote d'Ivoire at the Roberts International Airport in Lower Margibi County.

The two soldiers are Corporal Titus Lahai and Private First Class (Pfc) Beyan Gboloson.

Shortly after touching down, the two soldiers were transported aboard an AFL Ambulance to the Edward Beyan Kesselly (EBK) Health Post, near former Camp Schieffelin on the ELWA/RIA Highway for observation.

It may be recalled that three of the nine soldiers from a platoon of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) assigned under the Nigerian contingent in a peacekeeping mission were wounded in a rocket attack.

The remains of Cpl. Ousmane were recently brought home under United Nations arrangements and buried in Voinjama, Lofa County with befitting military honors.

Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs David K. Dahn at the time told the Daily Observer via mobile phone that the three wounded soldiers were in 'critical condition,' while the rest were being treated in Mali.

Before they were airlifted to Senegal, the soldiers were evacuated from Timbuktu to Bamako, the capital of Mali.

On June 23, 2013, Liberia deployed its first platoon of soldiers to the United Nations Mission in Mali, with the second and third deployed on June 25, 2015 and September 2, 2016 respectively.