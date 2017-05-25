Utakataka Express frontman Peter Moyo tonight unveils his much awaited album "Mopao Mokonzi" that featured Andy Muridzo at Jazz 24/7.

It has tracks "Mweya Mutsvene", "Musara Pavana", "Kurera Haizinyore", "Mudiwa Wangu", "Baba NaMai" and "Muridzi Weupenyu". The Young Igwe believes his album gives music lovers satisfaction.

"We did our job. It is now for the consumers to take it . As it stands people have endorsed it at most of our live shows," he said. The album will prove if the young musician has improved on his vocals.

"Yes we were having challenges on vocals but I have to be honest with you this album will bring us good vibes," he boasted. Explaining the meaning of the album, Moyo said it simply means "Big Man,". He has worked with renowned producer Jabulani Ndlovu on the album.

"Jabulani had confidence in me and I am happy that he assisted me in coming up with an album I believe will make an impact," he said. Moyo said his inspiration came from his personal experience with music as well as his social life.

"You grow as you go and experience is the best teacher. I was not in this music industry before and my father never taught me how to do it but am now into it and am learning a lot," he said. For him live performances needed to be worked on as they are the source of livelihood for several musicians.

"Utakataka is known for staging good shows and we are working to maintain the standards. Good album is complimented by perfect stage work and we are doing that," he said.

He has not engaged any company on the distribution, instead his fans will do it for him. "We have our loyal fans in all provinces so we are going to give them the CDs so they sell," he said.