Zimbabwe: Woman Murders Newly Born Twins

A city woman appeared before a Harare magistrate yesterday charged with murdering her newly born twins. Gladys Chura (29) of Dzivaresekwa Extension, reportedly delivered bouncing twins in her rented cabin and allegedly tried to conceal the birth by placing them in a plastic bucket that she closed. She appeared before Ms Barbra Chimboza facing charges of concealment of birth and was remanded to June 14 on free bail.

The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on May 19, Chura who was heavily pregnant, delivered twins and tried to conceal their birth.

During the process of delivery, it is alleged that one of the newly born babies cried raising suspicion from the house owner.

The court heard that the house owner called a traditional midwife to the scene to assist Chura.

It is the State's case that they interviewed Chura and later carried out a physical search in the cabin, leading to the recovery of the dead twins in a plastic bucket.

The bodies of the babies were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital for post-mortem.