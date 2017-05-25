Africa: AU Member States Urged to Sell Agenda 2063

Blantyre — The African Union Commission has urged all its member states, Regional Economic Communities, United Nations Agencies and Africans all over the world to use the day to promote the theme of the year as well as agenda 2063 all over Africa and the Diaspora.

According to a press release on the AU website, the 2017 Africa Day themed "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth," presents a unique opportunity to discuss and reflect while celebrating important milestones on youth development across the continent.

"The central importance of the demographic dividend to Africa's transformative development has been repeatedly acknowledged by African leaders at the highest level and in key ministerial platforms.

Over the last ten years, it has become evident that a demographic dividend offers a strategic basis for focusing and prioritizing investments in people in general and the youth in particular, in order to achieve sustainable development, inclusive economic growth, and to build an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa," reads the statement in part.

The Commission further calls upon member states to use the day to create, maintain and increase awareness for the public at large on the African Union Agenda 2063, on youth programmes within the African Union Commission as well as creating African Unity through various activities.

Aspiration 6 of Agenda 2063 particularly talks of an Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African People, especially its women, youth and caring for children.

It also pinpoints the importance of establishing platforms of national authorship and ownership to enable a cross session of ordinary Africans to connect with what is at present.

On 25 May, 1963, Africa made history with the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) which brought the continent together.

Since then, 25 May has been celebrated widely across the world particularly in Africa to signify Africa's identity and unity.