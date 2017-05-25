Miss Cultural Zimbabwe is back after taking a break last year due to lack of funds.

The majestic pageant which last took place in 2015 at Rainbow Towers is scheduled for tomorrow at Horizon Club in Bulawayo running under the theme, "Celebrating Africa's Diverse Culture".

In an interview, the organiser, Nilton Makazhu, said the pageant was affected by financial problems. "Last year we took a break and it was necessitated by lack of funding.

"Even though this year we are facing the same challenges, we are soldering on. Almost 85 percent is done, the venue, PA system and now working on transportation," he said.

As always, the pageant is being hosted by Makazhu's Iconic Model Management and it will bring together young ladies of diverse cultural backgrounds from across the country competing for the "Miss Cultural Zimbabwe" crown.

"The goal is to bring to the fore the beauty of Africa in line with the Africa day commemorations and it is open to models from all over Zimbabwe," he said . He also emphasised the importance of culture amongst young people.

"Culture are the norms, beliefs, values, background and lifestyles that characterise a way of life of a certain society. It is important to young people because it defines their way of living in a society and reminds them of their identity," he said.

Twenty selected participants will showcase their talents with the queen getting $300 whilst the first and second princess will get $200 and $120 respectively. Makazhu said the winning price could increase if more sponsors come on board.

"We are hoping to get more sponsors so that we increase the winning prices but so far, this is where we are at. Today ( yesterday) we are doing the final selection for the participating models," said Makazhu .