Nigeria: Court Orders Release of Ifeanyi Ubah Within 48 Hours

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Thursday morning has ordered the Department of State Service, DSS, to within 48 hours release detained Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.

Trial judge, Justice Mohammed in a 100 page judgment, ordered the DSS to release Ubah, if it fails to file a charge against him.

Embattled Ubah was arrested by DSS over an alleged oil deal with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The court Thursday, also berated the DSS for lying to the court that Ubah was arrested in Abuja, while from every available evidence, he was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja, where he has been detained some weeks.

Details later