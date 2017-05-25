25 May 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Judge-Designate Endorses FGM

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jackson C. Clay, Jr.

Amidst all the sensitization and awareness campaign against the practice of female genital mutilation, Criminal Court E judge-designate, Cllr. Serena Garlawolu says FGM is in no way a violation in the country.

Cllr. Garlawolu said that every country has its own cultural practices and as such she does not see the practice of the FGM as a violation of rights on those who have been affected by the process.

"FGM is not a violation of anyone's rights culturally, but I think there should be rules and regulations that should govern the process because if it is a culture that we want to maintain, then people should be able to reach a matured age of consent," Cllr. Garlawolu stressed.

She made the assertion Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Capitol Building when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Claims and Petition for confirmation hearing.

The Criminal Court E judge-designate also frown at the way in which the country's rape law is being crafted, stating that there is no chance for preliminary investigations when the act is being allegedly carried out.

Though Cllr. Garlawolu intoned that she alone cannot change the law that has already being enacted, but she voiced that not all that are legal are expedient, like within the case of rape which does not allow preliminary inquiries.

"Because there is no preliminary examination whenever, a person is accused of rape, the accused will have to go to jail until an indictment is drawn up, but if there is a law on our books which calls for the preliminary examination, whenever a person is accused of rape it will be established whether or not this person committed the act. But, what can I alone do, even though some times what is legal is not expedient," Cllr. Garlawolu stressed.

She, however stressed that the rehabilitation aspect of the criminal justice system of the country should be functional and up to date because according to her it would help transform criminals in the society.

Liberia

Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Arrives Friday

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will arrive in the country tomorrow for a two-day state visit, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.